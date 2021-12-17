Man found dead in Port Orange neigborhood, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Port Orange police responding to a suspicious death call found a man dead in a neighborhood early Friday morning, according to a news release.

Officials with the Port Orange Police Department said that officers got to the scene on Palm Castle Drive at 2:26 a.m., where they also found a woman who was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said that it was an isolated incident with no outstanding threat to the community. No other information was released.

The department said that an investigation was opened by its Criminal Investigations Division, and Port Orange police asked anyone with information to contact Detective Benezette at 386-506-5893.

