Port Orange man impersonated law enforcement, tried to pull over a driver, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Port Orange man faces charges after deputies say he activated red and blue lights on this truck and attempted to pull over another driver.

According to a news release, an off-duty Volusia County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was driving north in the 3700 block of S. Nova Road at 7:35 a.m. Thursday morning when he spotted a silver Ford F-150 with red and blue flashing lights and a Florida Sheriff’s Association license plate.

The sergeant said he watched the pickup attempt to pull over another driver, records show. The off-duty sergeant then circled back to get photos of the truck’s license plate, but the driver pulled behind a building, investigators said.

The sergeant then called deputies about the incident who determined the truck belonged to Joseph Mercier, records show. Mercier was picked up on a warrant on Thursday night.

Body camera video of the arrest shows Mercier, 54, admitting to having red and blue lights on his truck but denying that he tried to pull anyone over.

“I never pulled anyone over, I swear to god,” Mercier said to deputies.

He now faces charges of false impersonation of a law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked.