Osceola commissioner accused of impersonating cop could get charge dropped

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An Osceola County commissioner who was suspended after he was accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer at an HOA meeting could have his charge eventually dropped, court records show.

According to an order filed Monday, Fred Hawkins is applying for a pretrial diversion program and if that is successfully completed, which could take six months, the state will drop the charge against Hawkins.

[TRENDING: Trump holds rally in Sanford | Mystery space object may be old rocket | NFL coach: Virus outbreak shows who the ‘whiners are’]

The order has been signed by a prosecutor, a judge, and an attorney representing Hawkins.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said that in November 2019, Hawkins claimed to be “a sheriff” in order to gain entry to a Turnberry Reserve HOA meeting that was being held at the library at East Lake Elementary School.

“I am a sheriff. I am with the sheriff’s office. I am with the sheriff’s office. You’re about to get arrested,” Hawkins said to the security guard, according to the warrant.

Investigators said he then pushed his body against the security guard who was stationed outside the library and entered the room. The security guard was wearing a body camera.

Hawkins turned himself in, in July and then a little more than a week later, Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an order suspending him from his position as a commissioner.