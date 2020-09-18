HOA president accused of using community funds to bail out boyfriend

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – An HOA president and manager used community funds to bail her boyfriend out of jail in North Carolina, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they arrested Sherry Maycumber Raposo, 42, on Thursday after financial crimes unit detectives discovered that she used money from the Turnberry Reserve HOA fund to post her boyfriend’s $25,000 bond.

Her HOA company, Management 35, Incorporated, was replaced earlier in the year due to suspicions of fraud, records show.

Raposa is facing charges of grand theft and scheme to defraud. She’s being held at the Osceola County Jail on $120,000 bond.