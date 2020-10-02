Police: HOA president stole thousands of dollars from community to buy stamps, lawn equipment

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Over the course of three years, a former homeowners association president stole $20,000 from the community he served and used the money to expand his stamp collection and buy lawn equipment, according to the Titusville Police Department.

Brett Rowe, 51, was named HOA president of Shady Oaks Pine in 2017 and records show at that time, there was about $21,000 in the HOA’s Bank of America account.

Police said there was about $180 left by the time Rowe left the position and he refused to show other board members receipts to prove where the money had gone.

The new HOA president, who contacted authorities on Sept. 9, said he was able to find proof that Rowe spent $2,000 on medical expenses, made various ATM withdraws, bought $1,000 in stamps for his collection, purchased chain saws and lawn equipment and made purchases at stores and restaurants, according to the affidavit.

Rowe was arrested at his home Thursday on charges of theft over $5,000 and scheming to defraud.