Man impersonating officer attempted to pull over off-duty Orlando police officer, officials say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer was arrested after officials said the man pulled over an off duty cop.

According to the Casselberry Police Department, Omar Forde, who works for a security company called Criminal Task Force, was driving home from work when he noticed a blue BMW pass him in the left lane.

Forde told authorities he drove up behind the BMW, which appeared to be swerving, and activated his emergency lights and siren, officials said.

”Once the BMW pulled over, (Forde) pulled beside and advised the driver over his vehicle’s P.A. System to ‘slow down, you’re going to hurt yourself’", officials said.

According to authorities, Forde pulled away and the driver of the BMW, an off-duty Orlando police officer, followed him flashing his lights until they came to another stop.

The officer said he believed that Forde was conducting a traffic stop on him. When Forde pulled alongside the BMW, the officer said Forde was dressed in a way that resembled a law enforcement uniform.

Investigators said Forde was wearing a tactical vest that said “CRIMINAL TASK FORCE”, a silver badge over his heart and a duty belt equipped with a taser, handgun, and microphone.

During the investigation, authorities also learned that Forde did not have a valid drivers license.

Forde is facing charges of impersonating an officer and driving with a suspended license.