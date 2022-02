Two people are dead after a crash on County Road 415 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Two men were killed following a shooting in Port Orange on Saturday morning, according to the Port Orange Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at Sunrise Pointe Apartments.

The men were transported to a hospital, where they later were pronounced deceased, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 386-506-5893.