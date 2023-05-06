Apopka man riding bicycle struck, killed by pickup truck in Lake County, FHP says

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old Apopka man was struck and killed Friday night while riding a bicycle along State Road 46 in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 10:24 p.m., east of Deal Drive, as the bicycle and a pickup truck behind it — driven by a 28-year-old Apopka man — traveled westbound on SR-46, troopers said.

According to a crash report, the bicyclist went from riding on the westbound shoulder to entering the truck’s direct path in the westbound lane. The right side of the pickup truck hit the bicyclist as a result, the report states.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The man driving the truck and his passenger — a 2-year-old boy — were uninjured in the crash and remained at the scene, according to the report.

FHP is still investigating the crash.

No other details were shared.

Note: Due to the information provided, this map depicts the general area of this crash and not necessarily its exact location.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: