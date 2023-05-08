WATCH LIVE: Sky 6 flies over fatal crash after car drives into Orange County home

80º

1 dead, 1 injured when vehicle drives into Orange County home, fire officials say | Wreck occurred at 7100 block of Wild Blackberry Trail

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A person died and another was hospitalized when a vehicle drove into an Orange County home on Monday, according to fire officials.

The wreck occurred at the 7100 block of Wild Blackberry Trail in Winter Garden, officials said.

Firefighters said the vehicle crashed into the home through the front porch.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital has not been released.

No other information is available at this time.

