Insider extra: 71-year-old man killed, Orange County home damaged in crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 22-year-old Oviedo man struck and killed a 71-year-old Sanford man Monday morning before driving through the front porch of an Orange County home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal wreck occurred around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Wild Blackberry Trail and Avenue of the Rushes in Winter Garden, officials said.

According to the FHP, the Oviedo man was speeding while heading east on Wild Blackberry Trail when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the road to the right.

The sedan struck a mailbox, tree, and light pole before hitting the Sanford man, who was standing on the sidewalk, troopers said.

One person died and another was hospitalized after a crash crashed onto a porch in Orange County, firefighters said. (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Firefighters added that the vehicle then crashed into a home through the front porch.

The Sanford man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP. Troopers said the driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Mark Meyers witnessed the man driving by at an extremely high rate of speed. Meyers said as he was running toward the house, he heard a lot of screaming.

“There was a mom with a baby on the porch that he hit and the one post stopped him from going up into her,” Meyers said. “I just think about my wife and I and people walk around here all the time and how it could have been, even though it was one person, he could have killed multiple people.”

He then ran down to help the driver.

“I helped him get the car door open,” Meyers said. “It was jammed, helped him out. He was extremely incoherent... He said, ‘Well, I think I blacked out, I don’t know.’”

The driver then asked Meyers if he killed someone, to which he replied, ‘Yes,” upon seeing the body.

“He sat down on the curb, and just kind of rolled down, rolled around, got back up, stumbled around a little bit, sat back down, and was just real incoherent,” Meyers said.

Meyers added he thought about how that could have been anybody.

“To be driving at 80, 90, 100 miles an hour in this neighborhood is ridiculous,” he said.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

No other information is available at this time.

The fatal wreck comes after a car crashed into a Kissimmee home on Thursday after the driver suffered a medical episode, troopers said. Video showed the moments leading up to the fiery crash when the SUV was speeding down the sidewalk.

