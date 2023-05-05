WATCH: Video shows SUV narrowly miss car before slamming into Kissimmee home in fiery wreck

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – New video shows moments before a speeding SUV crashed into a Kissimmee home and caught fire.

The crash happened on Camino Real Drive around 6:10 p.m. on Thursday. Florida troopers said the driver suffered a medical episode before the SUV slammed into the home.

Ring video from a nearby home shows the SUV speeding down the sidewalk and hitting a mailbox and nearly hitting a vehicle near it.

Video shows a law enforcement vehicle arriving shortly after.

According to a crash report, the SUV struck the front of the house and went into the living room, catching fire.

There were eight people inside the home, but no one was injured, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV — a 38-year-old Kissimmee man — was taken to the hospital.

