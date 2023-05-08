60-year-old motorcyclist killed in Volusia crash crash, troopers say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Daytona Beach motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:05 p.m. near the intersection of Wright Street and Circle Drive in Volusia County.

According to the crash report, a Ford Focus was traveling westbound on Wright Street approaching Circle Drive at the same time a Suzuki motorcycle was traveling eastbound, also on Wright Street.

A witness said the motorcycle was traveling above the posted speed limit, according to the FHP.

According to the report, the Focus attempted to make a left turn to travel southbound on Circe Drive, entering the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the sedan.

Troopers said the motorcyclist, a 60-year-old Daytona Beach man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Focus, a 32-year-old Holly Hill man, was not injured, according to the FHP.

The crash remains under investigation.

