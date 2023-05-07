Guard pistol whipped by masked men at Knox Nursery; 1 in custody, Winter Garden police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A security officer working the front gate of Knox Nursey — a cannabis cultivation facility in Winter Garden — was approached by three masked men early Sunday and pistol whipped, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Police responded to 940 Avalon Road around 3:42 a.m., according to a news release. The security officer who was hit had attempted to retrieve his own weapon upon seeing a pistol being pointed at him by one of the masked men, but a second security officer managed to draw their own gun on the suspects, prompting the three men to run away, the release states. The security officers described the men as wearing masks and blue hoodies.

An extensive search turned up one of the suspects hiding in a nearby lake, identified as 34-year-old James Brenton, who has so far been uncooperative in the department’s investigation.

The hurt security officer was taken to a hospital for lacerations to his ear, police said.

No other information was shared.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact Winter Garden police at 407-656-3636, or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.

