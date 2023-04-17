Man accused in ‘burglary spree,’ Winter Garden police say

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – Winter Garden police announced on Monday the arrest of a 55-year-old man accused of being responsible for a “burglary spree” last week.

Police said 45-year-old Thomas Kennedy was arrested in connection with the burglary of a business over the weekend.

An investigation showed that Kennedy was also connected to a series of other burglaries — five in total, detectives said.

On April 12, police said they received a report about a burglary at Choice Meats at 735 S. Dillards St. after a person broke in through the window, though police haven’t yet confirmed whether Kennedy faces charges regarding that case.

Kennedy faces charges of burglary and petit theft. He is held on $4,000 bond.

