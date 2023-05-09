Driver arrested after fleeing rear-end crash in Osceola County, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested Tuesday after crashing into the back of an SUV and driving off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5:40 a.m. on John Young Parkway near The Oaks Boulevard.

According to troopers, the 50-year-old Poinciana man was driving a Hummer H2 when he failed to stop for traffic and hit the back of a Toyota RAV4, causing the vehicle to hit the back of a Nissan Rogue.

The driver then made a U-turn and drove off but was spotted by an Osceola County deputy, who pulled him over, according to a crash report.

The driver of the Toyota, a 54-year-old Kissimmee woman, had serious injuries and the Nissan driver, a 67-year-old Poinciana woman, had minor injuries.

Troopers said the 50-year-old was arrested for failing to stop in a crash involving serious injuries and cited for careless driving.

An investigation is ongoing.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: