Bicyclist critically injured in Ocala car crash

OCALA, Fla. – A bicyclist is in critical condition following a crash in Ocala on Monday, according to the police department.

Police said the crash happened near the 4800 block of Southwest College Road, involving both the bicyclist and another vehicle.

In the aftermath, all westbound lanes are being diverted onto Southwest 48th Avenue, police said.

The bicyclist remains in critical condition at the time of this writing. No additional details have been provided.

