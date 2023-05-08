5 hurt in Orange County crash, fire officials say

(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

A crash in Pine Hills injured five people on Monday, according to fire officials.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Five people were injured during a crash in Orange County on Monday afternoon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters said crews responded crash near North Hiawassee Road and Hennepin Boulevard in Pine Hills.

While four of those injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, one refused to be transported, according to fire officials.

Sky 6 flew over the scene, which shows a car crashed through a fence behind a nearby home.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

