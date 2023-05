(Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Crash shuts down U.S. 17-92 near Florida Avenue.

LONGWOOD, Fla. – A crash has prompted the closure of all northbound lanes of U.S. 17-92 in Longwood.

The lanes are closed near Florida Avenue, just north of State Road 434.

Seminole County Fire Rescue said a 50-year-old man was hit by a car and taken to a hospital as a trauma-alert patient.

County officials said U.S. 17-92 will be closed for several hours.

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.

