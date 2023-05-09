1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man has been injured and another killed following a shooting in Orange County on Monday evening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to the 4200 block of North Orange Blossom Trail around 5:50 p.m. following reports of the shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found two men who had been shot, the sheriff’s office told News 6.

One of the men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but the other man died at the scene, according to investigators.

No additional details have been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

