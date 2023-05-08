Man arrested in Brevard County road-rage shooting

BEVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 36-year-old man faces charges after shooting at another vehicle in a road-rage incident Friday in Brevard County, sheriff’s officials said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of North Courtenay Parkway and North Tropical Trail on Merritt Island.

According to an arrest report, Cody Hobson and the victim were driving separate vehicles southbound on North Courtenay Parkway when they engaged in a “verbal altercation/road rage incident” after Hobson pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, almost causing a crash.

After the incident, Hobson told deputies the victim was attempting to run him off of the road, onto the median.

Deputies said while driving over 50 mph, Hobson opened his glove box, removed a handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine and “charged the firearm,” putting a single round into the chamber. Hobson told deputies he brandished the gun at the victim to “de-escalate” the situation, but then admitted at firing at the victim’s vehicle and striking it as it tried to pass him on the road, according to authorities.

According to the report, Hobson said he feared for his safety, but video footage from a local business shows both vehicles waiting together at a stop light after the shooting. Both vehicles traveled around 2.5 miles and deputies said that particular stretch of road has 11 side streets where Hobson could have pulled over, if he feared for his safety.

Hobson never attempted to call 911 to report the incident until after he shot into the victim’s vehicle, deputies said.

A single bullet hole was found in the driver’s side front fender of the victim’s vehicle, according to the report. The victim was able to identify Hobson as the person who opened fire, officials said.

Hobson was arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, shooting into an occupied conveyance and criminal mischief. He was booked into to the Brevard County jail on $32,000 bond.

