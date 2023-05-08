2 hurt when electric scooter, motorcycle collide in Brevard County, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were injured Sunday night when an electric scooter and motorcycle crashed in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 9:35 p.m. on Courtenay Parkway near Grove Boulevard on Merritt Island.

According to the FHP, the electric scooter rider was on a sidewalk and entered the intersection into the direct path of an oncoming motorcycle. The front of the motorcycle hit the scooter, knocking the 18-year-old Merritt Islander rider off, troopers said.

The 18-year-old and the motorcyclist, a 30-year-old Merritt Island man, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.