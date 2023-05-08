1 found wounded hours after another shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was found shot in Daytona Beach hours after another shooting in the same area, according to police.

The shooting occurred Monday at around 2:03 p.m. in the 500 block of George Street, officers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical-but-stable condition.

Police asked residents to avoid the area as they investigated. No information about the shooter has been released.

The shooting occurred after a male was found shot around noon along College Park Drive, police said.

However, officers explained that investigations show the two shootings are unrelated, though both remain under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Officers are working a person shot call in the area of George Street and WhiteHall Street. Please remain clear of the area while units investigate. — Daytona Beach Police (@DaytonaBchPD) May 8, 2023

