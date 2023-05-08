86º

LIVE

Local News

1 found wounded hours after another shooting in Daytona Beach, police say

Victim found shot in 500 block of George Street, officers said

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Volusia County, Shooting, Crime
Police lights (WDIV)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was found shot in Daytona Beach hours after another shooting in the same area, according to police.

The shooting occurred Monday at around 2:03 p.m. in the 500 block of George Street, officers said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical-but-stable condition.

Police asked residents to avoid the area as they investigated. No information about the shooter has been released.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The shooting occurred after a male was found shot around noon along College Park Drive, police said.

However, officers explained that investigations show the two shootings are unrelated, though both remain under investigation.

No other information is available at this time. Check back here for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Samantha started at WKMG-TV in September 2020. Before joining the News 6 team, Samantha was a political reporter for The Villages Daily Sun and has had freelance work featured in the Evansville Courier-Press and The Community Paper. When not writing, she enjoys travelling and performing improv comedy.

email