1 shot along College Park Drive in Daytona Beach

1 shot along on College Park Drive in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was shot Monday in Daytona Beach, police said.

The shooting was reported around noon in the 200 block of College Park Drive, north of West International Speedway Boulevard.

Daytona Beach police said a male suffered one gunshot wound and was in stable condition.

No other details about the shooting have been released.

“Please remain clear of the area while units investigate,” Daytona Beach police tweeted.

