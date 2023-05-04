70º

Local News

16-year-old shot, killed in Daytona Beach, police say

Police responded to the 400 block of Hudson Street

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Daytona Beach, Shooting, Volusia County, Crime
Daytona Beach Police (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Daytona Beach on Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

Police said that at 9:41 p.m., they were called to the 400 block of Hudson Street after the teen had been shot.

The teen was taken to the hospital, where he later died, police announced.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the suspect was wearing all black and traveling on foot.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact detectives at 386-671-5245 or email ravizachary@dbpd.us.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

email