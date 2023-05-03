82º

Volusia deputies search for 17-year-old girl missing out of Deltona

McKynzie Jo Kelley may be in North Florida, deputies say

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

McKynzie Jo Kelley, 17, and her neck tattoo (picture-in-picture). (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced its search for a 17-year-old girl missing out of Deltona.

McKynzie Jo Kelley left her Deltona home after an argument and may be in danger, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Kelley is 5 feet, 4 inches tall with hazel eyes and hair that’s currently blonde. She has two nose piercings, as well as a neck tattoo superimposed on the photo at the top of this story.

Kelley may be in the Jacksonville area, which could include Fleming Island, Orange Park, Middleburg and Green Cove Springs — all located in Clay County — or southern Jacksonville in Duval County, according to the post.

Anyone who sees Kelley or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call 911.

