Purple Alert issued for woman missing out of Grant-Valkaria

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Purple Alert was announced Saturday for an 18-year-old woman missing out of Grant-Valkaria, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

Destanie Zamjahn-Shoemaker was last seen April 16 when leaving her residence in Grant — in the area of Lortie Avenue — and getting into a vehicle with unknown persons, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. That vehicle was believed to be headed to the area of West Palm Beach, the statement reads.

Zamjahn-Shoemaker is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing jeans and a white T-shirt, according to the sheriff’s office. She suffers from mental health issues and is considered endangered, deputies said.

Anyone with knowledge of Zamjahn-Shoemaker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office at 321-633-7162.

