Osceola deputies search for missing 15-year-old girl

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County deputies announced Friday they were searching for a 15-year-old girl who went missing out of Poinciana.

Sajiya Hall was last seen Sunday evening at her residence in the vicinity of Britten Drive. The next morning, she was not in her bedroom and did not arrive to her middle school, deputies said.

Hall has brown eyes and black hair, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, deputies said. Her clothing description and direction of travel were not known at the time of this report, according to the sheriff’s office.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Anyone who sees Hall or knows of her whereabouts is urged to call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-328-2222 or 911, referencing case No. 23I044223.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: