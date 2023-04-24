75º

Local News

Flagler County deputies search for missing woman

Erica Bergeron, 49, last seen at Palm Coast Lanes on April 20

Jacob Langston, Digital Journalist

Tags: Flagler County, Missing, Missing Person
Erica Bergeron, 49, was last seen on April 20, 2023 at Palm Coast Lanes in Flagler County. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen on Thursday, according to a news release.

Deputies said Erica Bergeron, 49, was last seen at Palm Coast Lanes located at 11 North Old Kings Rd. in Flagler County.

Bergeron is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold or tan sleeveless top and jeans, as seen in surveillance footage from outside the bowling alley, deputies said.

[TRENDING: 15-year-old runs red light in stolen car; 6 hurt, 1 dead after crash in Orange County, FHP says | Disney suspends some fire effects worldwide after dragon prop burns during show at Disneyland | Become a News 6 Insider]

Deputies said she may be driving a rental vehicle described as a gray 2021 Toyota Camry, license plate JBGR52.

If you see Bergeron or know her location, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office at 386-313-4911 regarding case 23-38233.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily:

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Jacob joined ClickOrlando.com in 2022. He spent 19 years at the Orlando Sentinel, mostly as a photojournalist and video journalist, before joining Spectrum News 13 as a web editor and digital journalist in 2021.

email