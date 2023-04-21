DontHurtThePowerPoles: Flagler deputies investigate strange, ‘dangerous’ crime

FLAGLER ESTATES, Fla. – “Power poles have feelings, too.”

That’s the wording of a hashtag created by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, which tweeted a photo of a damaged pole, warning that the vandalism could lead to a dangerous situation.

The photo, posted Friday, shows a power pole in the Flagler Estates subdivision that is spray-painted and has holes chiseled in its base. Deputies said there was “extensive property damage” to the poles, which are owned by Florida Power & Light.

It’s not known how many poles have been vandalized.

In the tweet, sheriff’s officials ask, “Hey! What did these poles ever do to you??”

The sheriff’s office then issued a warning, saying, “While it may just look like some spray-paint and holes, continued damage can weaken the structural integrity of these poles, potentially leading to a dangerous situation.”

Authorities said deputies will increase patrols and surveillance in the area to deter further criminal activity. FCSO said it will team up with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office because the area straddles both counties.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of those involved in damaging the power poles is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 383-313-4911 or email TIPS@flaglersheriff.com while referencing case 23-36517.

