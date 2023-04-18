10-year-old arrested for bringing ‘realistic-looking’ gun to Flagler County school, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy was arrested after he brought a “realistic-looking” airsoft gun to Wadsworth Elementary School and showed it off to his classmates, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Assistant Principal Chris Tincher caught the student displaying the gun to friends in the cafeteria before the school started for the day.

According to a news release, Tincher brought the student to the principal’s office where the boy’s backpack was searched and the gun was discovered.

Deputies said the orange tip of the gun had been removed, making it look like an authentic semi-automatic pistol.

The student was arrested by the school resource deputy and transported to the Flagler County Jail for processing.

“This situation could have ended up a lot worse. Thankfully the assistant principal was alert and took action before someone could get hurt,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “We don’t like arresting children but the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has a zero tolerance to weapons and threats on school campuses. I’m also astounded that a child thinks it is OK or ‘cool’ to bring a toy gun to a school that looks like a real gun and show it off to other students. Parents I once again implore you to be the sheriff in your home. Talk to your kids and know what they are doing and playing with before we have to be the sheriff of your child.”

Deputies said the student faces charges for carrying an airsoft/BB gun under the age of 16.

According to the release, the Department of Children and Families released the student back to their parent.

