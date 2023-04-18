Flagler 10-year-old receives scholarship after reporting apparent abduction

A 10-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after alerting his school resource officer of what he thought was an abduction one morning before school.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after alerting his school resource officer of what he thought was an abduction one morning before school.

The boy’s name is Karter Consolazio, and he’s a student at Wadsworth Elementary school.

“You see something, you say something,” Karter said.

It’s a motto he takes to heart.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Wednesday morning, Karter saw something that he thought was a dangerous situation involving two of his classmates.

He said they were playing tag when a man yelled at them from a car. Consolazio’s two friends then went over to the car, talked to the man for a little while and got in.

That’s when Consolazio immediately alerted their school resource officer.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said, “Not only did he see something and say something, but it was almost like he had a photographic memory of what he had observed because he really described details that a lot of people might not have noticed.”

Sheriff Staly said deputies looked into the situation, and it turned out that the man was the father of the two children, but Staly said that had it been an abduction, Consolazio’s actions would’ve helped them to track the man down.

“He immediately reported it like he should with phenomenal descriptions,” Staly said.

The sheriff’s office presented Karter with a scholarship to their CSI summer camp, and Karter said he’s excited to attend.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: