Flagler County bans ‘intentional release’ of balloons outdoors

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – In a release Tuesday, Flagler County officials announced a new law banning the “intentional release” of balloons or sky lanterns outdoors.

County commissioners unanimously approved the measure, which makes it unlawful to release even a single balloon outdoors, the release shows.

“It doesn’t prohibit balloons; it doesn’t prohibit celebrations with balloons, indoors or even outdoors,” Assistant County Attorney Ronni Moore said. “It does prohibit the intentional release of a balloon outdoors.”

The amended balloon ordinance is more restrictive than the state’s statutes, which restrict residents from releasing 10 or more balloons within a 24-hour period, county officials explained.

However, Moore explained that there are bills in the Florida House and Senate to amend state statutes by removing the words “10 or more.”

“Even a single balloon can wreak havoc in the environment, especially of the creatures that may ingest it,” she said.

The new Flagler County ordinance will be enforced in the same manner as other littering issues, according to the release.

