Flagler man accused of faking hit-and-run after crashing into fence

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested on Saturday after making a false report of a hit-and-run crash, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Timothy Bristol, 63. explained to dispatchers that his vehicle was parked near his home and had been side-swiped.

Investigators said upon arrival at the home, there was no evidence of a crash. Bristol later arrived at the home and told deputies he’d been driving through the neighborhood, trying to find the vehicle that hit his car.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

However, Flagler County Communications had received another call prior to Bristol’s reporting a “reckless driver” at the intersection of Belle Terre Parkway and Pine Lakes Parkway. That caller said the driver swerved off the road and crashed into a fence before speeding back down the road, a release by FCSO says.

Bristol later admitted to hitting the fence, the release shows. He told investigators he wasn’t sure what to do after the crash, so he called 911 to claim that someone else had struck his car, deputies said.

Bristol was arrested and faces charges of failure to give information at the scene of a crash and misuse of 911. He was later released after posting $1,000 bond.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: