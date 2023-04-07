Man in critical condition after crashing into trees along I-95 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Port Orange man was hospitalized after he crashed along Interstate 95 in Flagler County on Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened along I-95 near mile marker 284 around 6:45 p.m.

In a crash report, troopers explained that the man was driving south in the center lane when — for an unknown reason — he traveled onto the west shoulder.

The report shows that his car then crashed into a metal sign support and two trees before coming to a rest on the west shoulder.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

The driver was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries following the crash, troopers said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: