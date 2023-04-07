76º

Man in critical condition after crashing into trees along I-95 in Flagler County

Crash happened near mile marker 284, according to troopers

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 53-year-old Port Orange man was hospitalized after he crashed along Interstate 95 in Flagler County on Thursday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened along I-95 near mile marker 284 around 6:45 p.m.

In a crash report, troopers explained that the man was driving south in the center lane when — for an unknown reason — he traveled onto the west shoulder.

The report shows that his car then crashed into a metal sign support and two trees before coming to a rest on the west shoulder.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital with critical injuries following the crash, troopers said.

No additional information has been provided at this time.

