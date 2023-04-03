Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs permitless carry gun bill into law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 543 into law Monday, which will allow Floridians to carry a concealed firearm without the need for a permit.

The governor’s office confirmed DeSantis’ signing to News 6, releasing a photo of the event. In the photo, the governor is flanked by several state leaders and members of law enforcement, including Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey. News 6 has reached out to Ivey’s office for comment. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

Under the new law, people can now carry concealed firearms without going through background screening and training that is currently required to have a concealed carry license. However, those carrying concealed guns must still have valid IDs with them.

The bill passed the state Senate on Friday after the Republic super majority rejected an amendment to the bill earlier in the week requiring safe storage of firearms. The bill then went to the governor’s desk.

Supporters of the bill have called it a “public safety measure.”

“This bill is a big step, a big step to help the average law-abiding citizen, to keep them from having to go through the hoops of getting a permit from the government to carry their weapon,” said bill sponsor and State Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny. “It is also not going to change who can and who cannot carry a gun. People that are prohibited now are still going to be prohibited.”

Opponents have argued the bill could lead to an increase in gun violence.

“I want to make sure that the right people who are supposed to have access to guns are the ones who do while ensuring those that are not supposed to don’t,” said State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando.

The law will officially take effect on July 1.

Read HB 543 below:

