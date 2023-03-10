Florida permitless carry bill passes committee, heads to Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Public Safety Bill passed the Senate Com on Fiscal Policy, but it came with a lot of public comment from people weighing in on both sides of the issue.

The bill is sponsored by Republican State Senator Jay Collins from Hillsborough County.

Here’s what’s included in the bill:

It removes the requirement of a license to conceal carry a weapon.

It would require the person to have a valid ID on them while carrying.

It also says non-Florida residents can carry a concealed weapon while in the state if they meet requirements, including having a valid license to carry a firearm in their home state.

Opponents of the bill included State Sen. Geraldine Thompson from Orange County, along with State Sen. Linda Stewart, who was also a part of the committee debate.

But Collins defended the proposed legislation, saying, “I do believe that we are standing up for constitutional rights and freedoms, and pushing that agenda forward.”

Students spoke during public comment, as well as a retired teacher and firearms instructor. Parents were also there to voice their opinion. Committee members heard from people on both sides of the issue.

Ultimately, the bill passed in committee and heads to the full Senate.

