Student found with weapon at Seminole High School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A student was found with a weapon at Seminole High School on Thursday, according to a message from the school’s principal.

The principal, Michael Pfeiffer, announced that the school received a tip about a student who might have had a weapon.

Upon finding the student, school officials found that the student did have a weapon in their backpack, Pfeiffer said.

In a voicemail to parents, Pfeiffer explained that due to the school’s zero-tolerance policy, “proper disciplinary actions” were taken.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

“We are thankful to the individual who shared this information with us,” Pfeiffer said. “It is a classic example of ‘see something, say something.’”

No information was provided on the identity of the student involved or the individual who provided the tip.

News 6 has reached out to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and school district and is awaiting a response.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: