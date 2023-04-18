Video shows good Samaritans rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Flagler

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Video released Monday shows the rescue of a driver who lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a retention pond off Interstate 95, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

The car submerged at the exit ramp for I-95 and Palm Coast Parkway.

Deputies, firefighters and nearby good Samaritans jumped into the retention pond to pull the driver from the vehicle.

Video shows deputies pulling the man to shore and performing CPR, with one deputy saying, “Keep breathing, buddy.”

“Thanks to everyone’s quick action and bravery, the driver was able to be located quickly and life-saving measures were immediately given,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a news release. “We pray the driver makes a full recovery. Thank you to the citizens who also jumped in to help.”

The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.