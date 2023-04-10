9-year old girl, mother help rescue drowning man from swimming pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A 9-year-old girl and her mother are credited with saving the life of a man who almost drowned in a community pool, according to Winter Haven police.

Police said on Friday around 4 p.m., Crystal Horrocks and her daughter Kathleen were at the swimming pool in the Carlton Arms apartment complex when the child noticed a man who appeared to be struggling near the deep end of the water.

According to a news release, the child saw the man sink to the bottom of the pool, where he was not moving.

Police said the little girl alerted her mother who jumped into the pool and brought the man to the surface.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

With help from others at the pool, they were able to lift the man out of the pool where the mother started performing CPR. According to the release, after two rounds of CPR, the man coughed up some water and began to breathe.

Rescue crews arrived a short time later where the man was sitting up and breathing on his own.

The 33-year-old man was transported to a local hospital as a precaution, but was released with no issues, police said.

“The swift actions, first by this very alert young lady followed by the quick response of her mother, saved this man’s life,” Winter Haven Public Safety Director Charlie Bird said in a release.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: