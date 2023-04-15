Flagler County man arrested after setting off explosive device, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested after he set off an explosive device on Friday, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to the area of Fernwood Lane and Fleetwood Drive after a reported explosion occurred in the drain area of the intersection.

According to a news release, the person who reported the incident told deputies they witnessed a man in a white box truck leave the scene after the explosion.

Deputies said they were able to locate a suspicious device after an initial sweep of the area, and the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad was contacted to assist.

The explosive device and detonator were located by the bomb squad and no additional explosive devices were located, and no injuries were reported, according to the release.

According to the sheriff’s office, the FBI and ATF responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Deputies said through community canvassing, security camera video of the possible suspect, identified as Michael Blum, and his vehicle were located. The vehicle was located in an apartment complex where Blum attempted to hide it, according to the release.

Blum was arrested after being contacted and interviewed and faces charges of discharging a destructive device, resisting an officer without violence, and violation of probation. Deputies said he was on probation for carrying a concealed weapon.

According to deputies, detectives conducted a search on Blum’s vehicle on Saturday and obtained additional evidence linking him to the explosive device.

Deputies said they don’t know why Blum set off the explosive device, but the sheriff’s office has responded to the suspect’s home over 25 times, mainly in reference to fireworks complaints.

“Based on the evidence and his actions this guy is a wannabe bomber,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said.

““I commend our team for quickly identifying a vehicle and suspect and quickly working with the FBI and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad to quickly arrest this guy before he could hurt someone”

Blum is being held at the Flagler County jail with no bond.

