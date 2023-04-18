Flagler man accused of beating, threatening to kill wife

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Coast man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of attacking his wife and threatening her with a knife, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

In an affidavit, deputies said they were called to a home in Palm Coast around 1:04 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report about a “disturbance with a weapon.”

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 51-year-old Harold Jackson had brutally beaten his wife, pulling her hair out, choking her and jabbing at her with a knife, the affidavit shows.

When the wife tried to pull the weapon away from her face, she was cut on her hand, deputies said. As Jackson attacked her, he also yelled that he was going to kill her, according to FCSO.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

Court records show that the woman suffered several injuries in the attack, though her three children intervened to try to protect her.

Responding deputies repeatedly told Jackson to leave the home because he was going to be arrested, but he refused, deputies stated. Investigators said Jackson responded that “he was going to stay in his house because he knew his rights.”

Eventually, deputies went into the home and physically forced Jackson to come out, ultimately taking him into custody, the affidavit says.

Jackson faces charges of resisting an officer without violence, child abuse with injury, domestic battery by strangulation, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He is held on bond of $82,000.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: