Man with machete chases woman’s attacker from Flagler home, deputies say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A man used a machete to chase off someone who broke into his home and attacked a woman in a violent case of stalking, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrested Peter Tyrrell, 46, at a home in Palm Coast on Tuesday evening, after the investigators said he flagged them down because he had been attacked with a machete.

However, the charging affidavit showed the people in the home had already called about a burglary earlier in the day.

Deputies said they learned from the residents at the home that Tyrrell had forced his way inside earlier that day, searching for a woman whom he had been stalking.

According to the affidavit, Tyrrell forced his way into the home and made his way into the backyard where he attacked a man doing yard work. Tyrell then returned inside to chase down the woman he was searching for, pushing himself onto her and kissing her, deputies said.

Meanwhile, the man who had been attacked grabbed a machete and went into the home, where he told deputies that Tyrrell was choking the woman.

The man told deputies he swung his machete at Tyrrell, who avoided the strike and kneed the man in the chest, the affidavit said.

However, the man was ultimately able to chase Tyrrell out of the house with the machete, and Tyrrell drove off in his SUV, the affidavit said.

Tyrrell was later taken to the hospital for treatment, and after he was medically cleared, claimed he had “blacked out” after being shot, though he requested an attorney when deputies asked where he’d been shot, deputies said.

Tyrrell was arrested and faces charges of aggravated stalking and three counts of burglary with assault and battery. He is held on no bond.

