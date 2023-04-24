2 children missing out of Levy County, possibly with 48-year-old man, FDLE says

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. – An alert was issued on Monday for two missing children out of Levy County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 11-month-old Ember Willoughby and 1-year-old Raiden Phoenix were last seen near the 4700 block of N.E. 190th Ave. in Williston.

Willoughby and Phoenix were also last seen wearing white-and-blue striped shirts and gray shorts, FDLE officials said.

Officials added that Willoughby went missing on Friday. She is described as being 2 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 18 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

Phoenix is described as being 2 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 26 pounds and having brown hair and eyes.

The alert shows that both children may be in the company of 48-year-old Raymond Otero, who may have tattoos on his legs. Otero is described as a 5-foot-7-inch tall man who weighs 220 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes.

Raymond Otero, 48 (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

FDLE officials explained that Otero and the children may be traveling out of Florida toward Indiana in a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado with a Florida tag number reading “CYL8411.”

FDLE officials said Otero and the two children may be heading toward Indiana in a red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, as seen in this picture. (Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact FDLE or the Levy County Sheriff’s Office at 352-486-5111 or 911.

