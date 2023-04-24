Deputies conduct investigation near body of water in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching a large body of water in Palm Coast, according to a tweet.

Law enforcement responded to the area of Matanzas Woods and Palm Harbor parkways on Monday.

Details about the investigation have not been released as of yet.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

There is currently a large law enforcement presence near Palm Harbor Parkway/Matanzas Woods Parkway as FCSO searches a body of water in the area. Please avoid the area at this time.



Updates to follow as they are available. pic.twitter.com/jat1Konp2l — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (@FlaglerSheriff) April 24, 2023

