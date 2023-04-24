78º

Deputies conduct investigation near body of water in Palm Coast

Law enforcement responds to area of Matanzas Woods and Palm Harbor parkways

Samantha Dunne, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching a large body of water in Palm Coast, according to a tweet.

Law enforcement responded to the area of Matanzas Woods and Palm Harbor parkways on Monday.

Details about the investigation have not been released as of yet.

No other information is available. Check back here for updates.

