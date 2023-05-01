70º

Missing Flagler woman last seen in Daytona Beach, sheriff’s office says

Brittany Lacy was last seen Sunday morning, according to reports

Christie Zizo, Digital Editor

Brittany Lacy. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

PALM COAST, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who was believed to have last been seen in Daytona Beach.

The sheriff’s office says Brittany Lacy, 32, left Riddle Drive in Palm Coast on Friday evening.

Deputies say they got a report that Lacy was seen in the area of Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach on Sunday morning, but the hospital says it was not able to provide more information about her whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office says Lacy is not believed to be in any danger, but they are trying to find her.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 386-313-4911.

