Escaped prisoner captured in Volusia after breaking from Brevard work camp, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An inmate who escaped from a work camp in Cocoa on Friday was booked in Volusia County within a week, deputies said.

In a Thursday morning Facebook post starting with a civil “Here you go,” the Volusia Sheriff’s Office presented 20-year-old Nathan Barker — shirtless and in handcuffs — to Brevard investigators, who announced their search for him on Saturday.

Barker had left from Camp Road and was thought to be traveling to Volusia County, Brevard deputies said at the time, also believing he had removed the GPS from his ankle monitor.

Barker was captured in the New Smyrna Beach area with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to the post.

He was booked into jail just before 1 a.m. on an out-of-county warrant for escape, tampering with an electronic monitoring device and battery, as well as a charge of violating parole.

