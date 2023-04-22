Brevard deputies seek public’s help after inmate escapes work camp

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office put out a call for the public’s help Saturday in locating an inmate who escaped from a work camp in Cocoa.

Nathan Barker, 22, left in an unknown direction from Camp Road and might be traveling to Volusia County, where he is from, the sheriff’s office said.

He’s 5 feet, 10 inches tall, has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a work uniform — made of “fluorescent green” material — as well as an ankle monitor that investigators think may be missing its GPS.

Anyone with knowledge of Barker’s whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 321-264-5100, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477 to remain anonymous.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]

No other details were shared.

Get today’s headlines in minutes with Your Florida Daily: