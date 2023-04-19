Brevard grand jury indicts 2 on murder charges in 2022 Titusville shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A grand jury indicted two teens on first-degree murder charges Tuesday in connection with a 2022 fatal shooting in Titusville.

The Brevard County grand jury indicted Levi Creek, 18, and Brenton Dixon, 17, in connection with the death of 19-year-old Joshua Torres.

Titusville police said Torres was found dead from a gunshot wound in his car on the evening of Jan. 30, 2022, in the area of Jupiter Avenue and Knox McRae Drive.

According to investigators, they spent the next 15 months gathering evidence and witness testimony to arrest Creek, who was charged on March 22 and is being held without bond.

Creek would have been a juvenile at the time of the shooting.

Dixon was already in law enforcement custody in an unrelated case. He will now be served with the grand jury indictment and face prosecution as an adult.

In addition to the murder charge, both Dixon and Creek face attempted robbery with a weapon charges.

