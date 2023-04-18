Brevard County lifts burn ban following recent rain

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County lifted the burn ban in the area following the slew of recent rain, officials announced Tuesday.

The ban was previously instated because the county reached or exceeded 500 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure to determine the severity of drought conditions.

The current mean average has since fallen below 450, with an average of 368 on Tuesday, meaning the ban on open burning and the use of fireworks is no longer in effect, according to officials.

Even though the KBDI mean average has dropped, officials said there is still a chance for wildfires to develop and crews urge residents to be aware of their surroundings when burning yard waste or using fireworks.

Residents are also encouraged to “create a defensible space of at least 30 feet around their homes by keeping grass mowed regularly and cutting away vegetation,” county officials said in a news release.

Officials also reminded the public to never burn on days with forecasted high winds and low humidity.

Brevard County officials will continue to monitor drought conditions.

