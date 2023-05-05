Man convicted of attempted murder of Daytona Beach officers in 2021 standoff

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A man was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder Friday in a 2021 hourslong shootout with Daytona Beach officers.

After a four-day trial, a jury convicted Joseph Jaynes II on six counts of attempted second-degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Daytona Beach police previously said they had been patrolling Piccadilly Drive early on Oct. 3, 2021, after a weekend fight involving Jaynes and his roommate, who was arrested earlier on allegations of firing shots during the dispute.

Police said they noticed the roommates’ garage door opened the morning they were responding to the area and checked the home, seeing no one there. When they were leaving, they heard a gunshot and took cover, according to the department.

From there, bodycam video shows a violent hourslong standoff, during which officers and Jaynes exchange gunfire.

Five officers were firing at the man, who was struck in the right leg and ran into nearby woods, police said.

No officers were injured in the shootout.

SWAT officers were later able to arrest Jaynes outside his vehicle.

“The oftentimes deadly and always disturbing trend of attacking our Law Enforcement Officers continues,” 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney R.J. Larizza said in a statement. “We cannot and will not tolerate attempts to murder our Brothers and Sisters in uniform. There is only one appropriate sentence. The defendant will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Jaynes’ sentencing is set for Friday, May 12, at 1:30 p.m.

